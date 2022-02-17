BlackRock Inc. Purchases 68,732 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mesa Air Group worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

