Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FLMMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

