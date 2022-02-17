BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $168,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

