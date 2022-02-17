Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $7,005,365.10 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FICO opened at $511.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.75. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

