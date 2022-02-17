Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,313,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB stock opened at $186.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.21.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

