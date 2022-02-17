Barclays PLC Has $67,000 Stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 965.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

