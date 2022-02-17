Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $822.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.89.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

