Critical Comparison: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get RTCORE alerts:

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for RTCORE and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 107.09%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.33 $12.98 million ($0.31) -16.16

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, indicating that its stock price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.