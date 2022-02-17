Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $878.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

