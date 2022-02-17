-$0.24 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.30 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

