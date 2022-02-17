Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.