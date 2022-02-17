Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
LAWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
LAWS opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04.
About Lawson Products
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.