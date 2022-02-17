Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

