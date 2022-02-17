Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

