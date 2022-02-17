Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

