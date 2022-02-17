PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $520.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

