Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

