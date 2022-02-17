Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.
