Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 425.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 786,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.