Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,849 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $215,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $164,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $218,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.