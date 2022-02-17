Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,473 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIX opened at $90.13 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

