Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.