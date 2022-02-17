Barclays PLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

