Barclays PLC Trims Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $146.05 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $177.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

