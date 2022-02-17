Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.