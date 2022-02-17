Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.94 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

