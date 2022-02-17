Barclays PLC Has $76,000 Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 214.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $330.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

