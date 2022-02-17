ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 249.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 320.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $282,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.