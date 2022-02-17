BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,624,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUV opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

