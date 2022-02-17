Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $303.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $306.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 29.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

