Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Jonestrading to Hold

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

