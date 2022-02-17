Chemring Group’s (CHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.14) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CHG opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 244.40 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 346 ($4.68). The company has a market capitalization of £726.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.49.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

