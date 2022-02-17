BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,055 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $119.72 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.