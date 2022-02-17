Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 983 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MCFE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

