Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

MUST stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.