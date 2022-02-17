WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WISeKey International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on WISeKey International in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. WISeKey International Holding AG has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

