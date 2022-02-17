Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of PSMB opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.