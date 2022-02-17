Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA HYDR opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.23.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.