Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYDR opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

