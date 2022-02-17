Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 over the last ninety days.

OWL stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

