Financial Analysis: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Meta Financial Group and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.15 $141.71 million $5.55 10.59 National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.31 $16.08 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 28.68% 15.89% 1.74% National Bankshares 37.88% 10.41% 1.26%

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Meta Financial Group pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Financial Group and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.