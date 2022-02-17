Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $29.57. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 76,693 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

