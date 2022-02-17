Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.43. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 64,053 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

