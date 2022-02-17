Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.43. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 64,053 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
