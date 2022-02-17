Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.79. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 5,950 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $976.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.