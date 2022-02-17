Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $12.17. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 856 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

