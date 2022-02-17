AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

