Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.