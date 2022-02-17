Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.
NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
