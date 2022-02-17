StockNews.com Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sasol by 14.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

