StockNews.com Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of SSL stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
