Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

CHS stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

