Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

