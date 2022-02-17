EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

