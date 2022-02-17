Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $222.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $154.43 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $29,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

